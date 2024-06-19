Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $5.96 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $870.35 million and approximately $47.51 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.96 or 0.00009116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,397.72 or 1.00008795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00081175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,008,438 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 146,004,149.41076857 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.93570404 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $49,739,779.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

