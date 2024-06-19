7,391 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

