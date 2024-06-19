Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,324.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $348.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.10. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

