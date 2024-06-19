Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 1,814 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 403.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.