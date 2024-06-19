1,267 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $326.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average is $291.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.