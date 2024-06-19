B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after acquiring an additional 445,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.09 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

