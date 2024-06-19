B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,606 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

