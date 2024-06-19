Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Declines By 5.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,369. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

