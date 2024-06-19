QUALCOMM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 81,789 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 63,679 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $227.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

