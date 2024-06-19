Solana Price Reaches $137.38 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Solana has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $137.38 or 0.00210823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 578,470,492 coins and its circulating supply is 461,904,784 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.