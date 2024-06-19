Everscale One Day Volume Reaches $270,426.08 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $107.13 million and approximately $270,426.08 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,114,438,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,345,218 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

