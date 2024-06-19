DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

