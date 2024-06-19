PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $50.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00112709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

