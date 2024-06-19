Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $110.74 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11267934 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,503,743.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

