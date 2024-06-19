BitShares Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. BitShares has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $121,265.39 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,438,968 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.