Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 864353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

