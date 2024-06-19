Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $206,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

