dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.05

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.02, with a volume of 59237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.76.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

