WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.84

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 143747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

