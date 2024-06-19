Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 1.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 332,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,929,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
