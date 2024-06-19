Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 1.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 332,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,929,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.