CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 1,382,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,085,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 68,005 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

