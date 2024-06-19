Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.49. 705,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,283,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.11, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

