QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 798,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,126,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 29.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 65.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

