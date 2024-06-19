Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Up 1.9%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 10,314,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 18,342,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

