Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95. Approximately 1,541,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,391,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

