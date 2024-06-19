IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 5.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 2,404,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,898,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.