AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 7.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 5,966,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,184,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

ASTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

