AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 9,109,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,216,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.
AMC Entertainment Stock Performance
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
