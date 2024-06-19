Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3,359.09 and last traded at $3,333.80. 115,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 243,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,271.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,732.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

