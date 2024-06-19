Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

