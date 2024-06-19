Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.6%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. 1,647,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,105,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $991.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 48.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

