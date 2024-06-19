Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.