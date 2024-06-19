Traders Purchase High Volume of International Paper Call Options (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 23,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical volume of 11,170 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity at International Paper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 1.9 %

International Paper stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

