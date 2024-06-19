Micron Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 219,650 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 173,735 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

