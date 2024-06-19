Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Declines By 5.0%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 18,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,121,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

