Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

