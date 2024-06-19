Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 1,769 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Roku were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 2.7 %

ROKU opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

