Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 778 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.14.
In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
