Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 778 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.