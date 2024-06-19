Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $336,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,251,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,422.44 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $764.49 and a 12-month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

