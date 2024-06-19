Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 8,496 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

