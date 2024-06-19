Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

