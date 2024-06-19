Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Incyte were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

