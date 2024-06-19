Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $313,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

