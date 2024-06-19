Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 1,491 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.58.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $123.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

