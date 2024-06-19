Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

