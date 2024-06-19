Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

