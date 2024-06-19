Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $207,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

