Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,157,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 61.9% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 490,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward stock opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

