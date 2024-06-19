Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 5,478 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

