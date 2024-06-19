7,691 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,255 shares of company stock worth $6,388,436. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

